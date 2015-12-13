The Paris Climate Deal Is A Good Start–But Probably Not Good Enough

History was made in Paris this weekend. But the question is what kind of history. President Obama said the climate deal struck by 196 nations on Saturday “can be a turning point for the world,” and it feels right to cheer the momentous agreement, which might have been unthinkable a year ago . But the day could also easily be remembered as the moment humanity fell just short of catching a train speeding out of the station.

The agreement (see full text) offers a starting point on a path to bringing climate change to a halt–and that’s more than has been achieved in decades, since the Kyoto Protocol in 1997 (which the U.S. never ratified). It also brings together nations rich and poor in common cause to save the planet, which has been a major sticking point in past negotiations. Yet while the agreement specifies goals that are what the science says is needed, it does little to ensure that nations will stick to them. Many concrete details were left out so that that U.S. could get the treaty through Congress.

Nations agreed that by 2100 they need to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times, with a 1.5 degree increase as a stretch goal. These targets are important. Two degrees could already be irreversibly dangerous–scientists don’t know, for example, exactly when the entire Greenland and West Antarctic ice sheets will melt, events that could trigger calamitous sea level rise and a fundamental shift in the world’s climate system. But they know that 2 degrees is cutting it close, which is why including 1.5 degrees is a victory for small islands states that could be wiped out by rising sea levels well before we even get to 2 degrees warmer.

But staying within that temperature limit is an entirely different matter.

As leading climate activist Bill McKibben put it: “The world is a doughy fellow who has promised to drop three suit sizes in time for his wedding, which is now only a month away.”

The world has already warmed 1 degree. And the text of the agreement itself points to the “serious gap” between the short-term pledges nations have made to reduce carbon emissions and what is needed right now to keep a 2 degree target realistic; the sum of current national targets spell out warming somewhere around 3.5 degrees if nothing else is done. (The deal does require nations submit new, more ambitious targets every five years starting in 2018, but it doesn’t require they stick to them. Nor does it specify any required financial commitments needed to help developing countries reach their goals and adapt to climate effects. An estimated $100 billion a year is needed.)

The biggest achievement of COP21 may be in the more general message it sends that, as Anthony Hobley, CEO of the Carbon Tracker Initiative puts it, the “fossil fuel era is well and truly over.” The summit was the first where the financial sector turned out in force, he says, and the agreement gives a strong signal to the private sector to propel the low-carbon economy forward.