France Flip-Flops On Banning Tor And Public Wi-Fi

The French government has given a resounding “Non!” to proposals by the country’s Interior Ministry to block public Wi-Fi points or ban anonymous communications system Tor. According to French publication the Connexion, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said “a ban on Wi-Fi is not a course of action envisaged [by the government ]” and that he opposes any bans on Tor.

Earlier this week, in the wake of the Paris terror attacks, French law enforcement authorities floated blocking public Wi-Fi during emergencies as well as banning Tor. According to Le Monde (Francais), officials argued that restrictions on Internet access would make it harder for terrorists to communicate with each other.

DLPAJ, a police liaison group, also said government authorities are considering legislation that would allow law enforcement and security forces the ability to monitor Skype, Whatsapp, and Viber users.

