Will It Look Bad To Hiring Managers That I Moved To Be With My Boyfriend?

How much you share about why you’re moving to a new city is completely up to you. If you’re asked why you’re moving and you ultimately feel comfortable mentioning your relationship, mention it once and then move on. (“My partner and I think XYZ city is the best place for us to be right now,” or, “Personal reasons are bringing me there.”)

I’ll soon be moving to a new city to be with my boyfriend . For now, I’m starting the job search from across the country. I worry that if potential employers ask why I’m making this move, sharing the true answer won’t sound professional. Is there a way to be truthful and still make a great impression? Am I making a big deal out of nothing?

The important thing is to keep the conversation about you. If you’re not comfortable mentioning your relationship, think about why this city might be good for your career (a good idea in general) and then work that knowledge into your answer. For example, if you’re working in finance and happen to be moving to New York City, you could say something like, “I think a move to the financial capital of the world will help advance my career.” Or if you’re moving to San Francisco, you could say something like, “I’m really passionate about the tech space and want to experience Silicon Valley.”

As long as you’re confident and well-prepped for the interview in general, the hiring manager will likely be happy you’re moving and in the job market—for whatever reason that might be!

This article originally appeared on Levo and is reprinted with permission.