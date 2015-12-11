Anonymous Wants To Take Down Donald Trump

Hacktivist group Anonymous appears to have a new target: Donald Trump. The group started taking down websites affiliated with Trump’s presidential run and business holdings earlier this week. In a statement on YouTube, Anonymous said it is focusing its efforts on Trump due to his deeply bigoted rhetoric against Latinos and Muslims .

The statement was accompanied by the following message, which accuses Trump of encouraging sentiment that could bolster ISIS:

Greetings citizens of the world, we are anonymous,

Donald Trump , It has come to our attention that you want to ban all muslims to enter the United States. This policy is going to have a huge impact. This is what ISIS wants. The more muslims feel sad,, the more ISIS feel that they can recruit them. The more United States appears to be targeting muslims not just radical muslims. You can be sure that ISIS would put that up on they social media campaign. Donald Trump think twice before you speak anything . you have been warn Mr Donald Trump.

We are Anonymous,

We are Legion.

We do not forgive.

Expect us.

On Twitter, activists documented a cyberattack against the site for the Trump Tower in New York:

TechCrunch also notes that Anonymous has named Friday, December 11 “ISIS Trolling Day” and is encouraging sympathizers to upload images and memes that poke fun at the jihadist group’s iconography and goals.

