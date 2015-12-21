The Smartest Fashion Designs Of 2015

If 2014 was the big breakout year for wearable technology, then 2015 was the year that tech-fashion finally began to hit its stride. From smart bras to biometric wool sweaters, designers found that by giving equal weight to the technology and the garment they could create smart clothing that is both useful and appealing. Meanwhile, classics like the showercap and the zipper got a modern upgrade. And 2015 marked the year that Converse finally decided to update its classic Chuck Taylors (after 100 years of “Don’t fuck with my chucks”). Here’s a look back at the cleverest fashion designs of 2015.
