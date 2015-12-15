Typefaces For Pro Basketball Players: Gimmick or Genius?

Superhuman athlete, comedic actor , and $500-million brand LeBron James is now a typeface . So are Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant. Working with the London-based design firm Sawdust, Nike has created fonts for some of the most popular basketball players. Eye-roll inducing? Certainly. It’s also smart—if used the right way.

Composed of Jonathan Quainton and Rob Gonzalez, Sawdust has carved a niche in the bespoke typeface business mostly working with editorial clients. They met while studying graphic design at Oxford and after working separately as freelancers and at agencies in Denmark and London, the two banded together to open their own studio in 2006. (You might recognize their identity for Fast Company‘s Innovation Festival and Innovation by Design Awards.)

Nike Basketball has worked with Sawdust on and off for years to create logos for its players, like Maya Moore and Blake Griffin. And while a logo is the norm for marketing athletes today, Branding 101 will tell you it’s only one part of an identity system. To build a stronger personal brand, the next logical step is to create a typeface.

“If a player can have a logo, then why not a typeface too?” Gonzalez says. “In the long term we see no reason why this kind of an idea shouldn’t be embraced by not only athletes but in all kinds of other arenas, if a business can have its own typeface then why not a person, why not an app, or a product range? We’re excited by the prospect of new and innovative type going out into the world.”

The fonts Sawdust created for Kobe, LeBron, and Durant riff on the players’ existing logos.

“We don’t believe there is ‘one style fits all’ approach to custom typography for athletes, each typeface was based on many components associated with the athlete in order to express their own unique abilities and strengths,” Quainton says. “The brief was consistent across all three players: the typeface needed to be an extension of each of their existing brands.”

To create a typeface from the athletes’ existing logos, Sawdust decomposes the logos’ structure and form and translates them into letterforms. Kevin Durant’s logo composed of a minimalist K and D was more or less directly extended into a full alphabet. Though LeBron has his initials in his logo, it took more finessing to create the typeface.