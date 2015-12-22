These Terrible Secret Santa Gifts Will Make You Love Whatever You Got Instead

As surely as you have found yourself in the crosshairs of inescapable holiday cheer, you likely have been asked to join in your office’s Secret Santa gift exchange. You know the gift you end up receiving will probably definitely be less than stellar. In the event of a gift gone wrong, take heart in the fact that your experience could be worse—a lot worse. In the spirit of the season, we present a list of the worst Secret Santa gifts—straight from Fast Company readers!—ranked from least to most tragic.