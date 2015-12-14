Star Wars: The Force Categorized, Tabulated, and Visualized

Which Force-sensitive characters used the Force least in the Star Wars films? The first one probably won’t surprise you: Princess Leia, who spends 10 seconds of on-screen time across The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi using the Force to sense the location of Luke. But the second? The biggest bad-ass in all Star Wars, Darth Maul! He might wield a mean lightsaber, but the acrobatic warrior from The Phantom Menace only uses the Force for eight seconds in the entire film!