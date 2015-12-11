How Many of the 143 Events From 2015 Captured In This Illustration Can You Spot?

As a certain musical once taught us, 525,600 minutes is but one of many ways to measure a year. Another is with newsworthy events, and according to one just-released massive illustration, 2015 was 143 happenings long.
It’s the time of year for looking back, and the team at digital agency Beutler Ink have a specific way of doing so. Each year, they commission an illustration from a different artist that captures the most memorable things that occurred over the previous 12 months. It’s like a Where’s Waldo? poster except you’re trying to locate #TheDress and that a-hole dentist who shot Cecil The Lion.
For this year’s rendition, artist Luke McGarry cartoonized 143 moments from of sobering news, frivolous pop culture, internet memes and everything in between. According to Beutler Ink’s blog post, the team began gathering ideas for this year’s poster in a shared Google Doc almost immediately after last year’s went up. (One of the first items was Katy Perry’s infamous Left Shark from the Super Bowl, which now feels like something we were introduced to at least three or four years ago.)
Have a look through the full image below, see how many of the 143 items you could find, look below the image for the full list to double-check against, and let us know in the comments what culturally significant event appears to have been left out.
- Robert Durst admits to murder in HBO documentary The Jinx
- Fetty Wap
- Mr. Robot debut
- Jon Stewart leaves The Daily Show
- David Letterman leaves The Late Show
- Stephen Colbert takes over The Late Show
- RIP BB King
- RIP Jean Ritchie
- RIP Jackie Collins
- RIP Leonard Nimoy
- RIP Stuart Scott
- RIP Yvonne Craig (Batgirl)
- RIP Wes Craven
- RIP Christopher Lee
- RIP Yogi Berra
- RIP Rowdy Roddy Piper
- RIP David Carr
- RIP Darryl Dawkins
- RIP Moses Malone
- RIP Grace Lee Boggs
- RIP Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor (Motörhead drummer)
- RIP Scott Weiland
- RIP Oliver Sacks
- Google creates its new parent company, Alphabet Inc.
- Paris Terror Attacks
- Charlie Hebdo Attack
- UCC Shooting
- Black Lives Matter campaigns against violence
- Starbucks red cup controversy
- #NetflixAndChill
- All 10 seasons of Friends released on Netflix
- Drake accused of having ghostwriter, but “Hotline Bling” still breaks the internet
- Future tops charts with What a Time to Be Alive and DS2
- Ryan Adams covers Taylor Swift’s 1989
- The Weeknd tops the charts
- Adele releases huge album after three-year hiatus
- Ronda Rousey knocked out by Holly Holm, ending Rousey’s 3-year reign as champion
- Patriots win Super Bowl amidst DeflateGate allegations
- Left Shark dances to its own drummer
- Controversy surrounds publication of Harper Lee’s Go Set a Watchman
- Drudge Report claims Leonardo DiCaprio is ‘raped by a bear’ in The Revenant
- Caitlyn Jenner completes transition
- Jonathan Franzen’s new novel, Purity, is released
- David Beckham is People’s “Sexiest Man Alive”
- Women who were drugged and assaulted by Bill Cosby pose together for New York magazine
- Marilyn Manson on the cover of Paper Magazine
- David Cameron’s “Piggate” scandal
- Taiwanese Animators tackle Gawker‘s editorial implosion
- Minions released
- Syrian refugee crisis
- Mars Rover discovers water
- The four stiffs that also play for the Cavaliers
- FIFA corruption case
- Pitch Perfect 2 (depicted: Fat Amy)
- Reddit becomes obsessed with a button, panics after AMA coordinator Victoria Taylor is fired
- True Detective 2 is disappointing
- Boston man can’t comprehend a sunfish
- Matt Damon stars in The Martian
- LeBron James nearly wins NBA championship by himself
- Warriors win NBA Championship
- Serena Williams completes “Serena-slam” (four Grand Slam victories in a row) before finally losing in semifinals of US Open
- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden decides not to enter the 2016 race
- Dem candidate Martin O’Malley
- Dem candidate Bernie Sanders
- Dem candidate Hillary Clinton (reading The Skimm)
- GOP candidate Rick Perry
- GOP candidate Marco Rubio
- GOP candidate Rick Santorum
- GOP candidate Donald Trump
- GOP candidate Scott Walker
- GOP candidate Lindsey Graham
- GOP candidate Mike Huckabee
- GOP candidate Bobby Jindal
- GOP candidate Rand Paul
- GOP candidate George Pataki
- GOP candidate Jeb! Bush
- GOP candidate Ben Carson
- GOP candidate Chris Christie
- GOP candidate Ted Cruz
- GOP candidate Carly Fiorina
- Chris Paul rides banana boat
- DeAndre Jordan free agency saga plays out on Twitter
- Chandler Parsons’ airplane emoji tweet
- Chandler Parsons
- Kylie Jenner runs social media
- Cecil the Lion killed by American dentist
- Mad Men finale
- Jon Hamm & Jennifer Westfeldt split
- Gwen Stefani & Gavin Rossdale split
- Jon Snow seemingly dies in Game of Thrones
- Kermit & Miss Piggy split
- Zayn leaves One Direction
- Bill Simmons throws bombs at NFL, fired from ESPN
- Anti-Vax crusaders bring us back to 19th century
- Fifty Shades of Grey hits theaters
- Jurassic World hits theaters
- Mockingjay Pt 2 / Jennifer Lawrence
- Amy Schumer has a great year
- #squadgoals
- The shifting identities of Rachel Dolezal
- Ta-Nehisi Coates wins Genius Grant, authors Black Panther comic
- Apple Watch
- Ashley Madison leak
- The Dress sparks internet-wide debate
- #FreeTheNipple
- Planned Parenthood defunding / Colorado PP shooting
- Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet is awarded the 2015 Nobel Peace Prize
- Super Mario Maker
- Tu YouYou awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Apple Pencil released
- Taylor Swift, “Bad Blood”
- Kendrick Lamar releases To Pimp a Butterfly and is featured on “Bad Blood”
- Supreme Court ruling makes same-sex marriage a right
- Empire debuts and is smash hit
- Narcos debuts
- Viola Davis makes moving Emmy speech
- Llama chase
- Straight Outta Compton released
- Pope Francis visits Cuba and U.S.
- Kim Davis refuses to issue marriage licenses, maybe meets Pope
- Boston breaks winter snow records
- Ahmed Mohamed, the “clock kid”
- California drought forces water rationing
- USA wins Women’s World Cup
- Kansas City Royals win World Series
- Chicago Blackhawks win Stanley Cup
- Margarita Guy aka Jimmy Buffett cameo in Jurassic World
- Mad Max released (depicted: “Doof Wagon”)
- New Yorker article about the Cascadia Subduction Zone terrifies the Pacific Northwest
- Brian Williams (NBC News) and Bill O’Reilly (FOX News) face fabrication charges
- American Sniper is a huge hit
- Pentagon opens all combat positions to women (depicted: first two female Rangers)
- Iran Nuclear Deal
- Greece’s Debt Crisis
- Pizza Rat
- Ant Man released
- New Horizon probe completes a Pluto flyby
- Nepal experiences deadly earthquake
- Birdman wins Oscar
- Grantland closes
- Kobe announces retirement
- New Star Wars film: The Force Awakens