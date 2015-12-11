How Many of the 143 Events From 2015 Captured In This Illustration Can You Spot?

As a certain musical once taught us, 525,600 minutes is but one of many ways to measure a year. Another is with newsworthy events, and according to one just-released massive illustration, 2015 was 143 happenings long.

It’s the time of year for looking back, and the team at digital agency Beutler Ink have a specific way of doing so. Each year, they commission an illustration from a different artist that captures the most memorable things that occurred over the previous 12 months. It’s like a Where’s Waldo? poster except you’re trying to locate #TheDress and that a-hole dentist who shot Cecil The Lion.

For this year’s rendition, artist Luke McGarry cartoonized 143 moments from of sobering news, frivolous pop culture, internet memes and everything in between. According to Beutler Ink’s blog post, the team began gathering ideas for this year’s poster in a shared Google Doc almost immediately after last year’s went up. (One of the first items was Katy Perry’s infamous Left Shark from the Super Bowl, which now feels like something we were introduced to at least three or four years ago.)

Have a look through the full image below, see how many of the 143 items you could find, look below the image for the full list to double-check against, and let us know in the comments what culturally significant event appears to have been left out.