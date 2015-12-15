This Incredibly High-Speed Camera Uses Lasers To See Around Corners

Here’s a camera that uses lasers and crazy high shutter speeds to see around corners. The principal behind it is easy to understand, but it’s mind-bending to think that it actually works.

Researchers at Herriot-Watt University in Edinburgh use a sensitive, high-speed camera, along with a standard laser pointer to detect moving objects around corners.

It works like this. Imagine you’re standing just before the corner of an office corridor. You shine the laser onto the floor, just past the end of the side wall. The light bounces off the floor, in all directions, like a ripple in a pond. The light then bounces of any objects–walls, furniture, walking people–and is reflected back. Finally, it rebounds off the corridor’s walls and back to you, to be captured by your camera.

A regular camera would see nothing of this except may the original laser spot on the floor, but the special camera at Herriot-Watt is a single-photon avalanche diode (SPAD) camera, which is sensitive enough to capture a single photon of light. The camera’s other trick is that it can shoot an astonishing 20 billion frames per second, so every single photon of laser light that comes back can be captured.

Because it records both the light and the direction it came from, it can piece together the reflections to construct an “image” of the scene around the corner. It’s a bit like the principle used by sonar to detect objects underwater.