The Stakes Are Right In The Title: The “X-Men: Apocalypse” Trailer

The X-Men franchise is heavy on the epics–previous installments have destroyed the Golden Gate Bridge, thwarted the Cuban Missile Crisis, and traveled through time to save all of humanity. But in the first trailer for next summer’s X-Men: Apocalypse, the epic scale gets cranked to prehistoric levels–despite being set in the 1980s (which is the only time period fashion choices like Jubilee’s make sense). This time around, the stakes are bigger than ever, with a possible mutant dystopia facing our heroes from the hands of the film’s titular villain: Oscar Isaac’s Apocalypse.

The trailer offers a few things–our first glimpse of Apocalypse, whom Isaac plays under so much makeup that you kind of have to pinch yourself to ensure isn’t CGI; our first look at Game Of Thrones’ Sophie Turner as Jean Grey (as well as young’ns Tye Sheridan and Alexandra Shipp as Cyclops and Storm); and–in perhaps the funniest “big reveal” shot in event trailer history, our first look at James McAvoy’s Professor X sporting the sleek, bald, classic comic book Professor X look that Patrick Stewart brought to the role in the series’ earlier installments. Meanwhile, the talents of actors like Rose Byrne and Jennifer Lawrence (who quietly leads yet another franchise in the X-Men films, in case you’d forgotten) are on full display as they manage to make concepts like the fact that a guy named “Apocalypse” runs around with four randos he calls his “horsemen” sound spooky and cool, rather than like the ’80s Marvel concept it originated as. All told, the X-Men franchise has managed to maintain its identity in our superhero-saturated times by keeping the stakes impossibly high, and the setting downright, well, apocalyptic–and this time out, they give that obstacle a blue-skinned embodiment played by a guy as talented as Oscar Isaac. May can’t get here soon enough.