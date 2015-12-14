6 Creativity Habits For People Who Think They’re Not Creative

Think about the roles and responsibilities in your office. There are probably people you think of as “creative”—maybe those in product or graphic design, marketing, and even sales. Then there are those who don’t immediately spring to mind when that word is used.

But thinking about people—or yourself—as “not creative” could be hurting your company, because you’re discouraging them from thinking in innovative ways before they can even do so, says Mark Prommel, a partner at Pensa, a Brooklyn-based design and invention firm.

“Ideas and the creative execution of those ideas comes from anyone, anywhere,” he says.

Does your workplace have creative designations? Use these six tips to create a culture where everyone’s creativity is stoked.

If Leslie Ehm, president and “chief fire starter” at Toronto creativity training firm Combustion, could give organizations only one piece of advice to encourage creativity, it would be “to ban the phrase ‘yeah, but,’” she says. “’Yeah, but’ is just ‘no’ in a dress.” Change the phrase to, “Yeah, and.” That simple change suddenly confirms the original person’s contribution as valuable and builds on it. People don’t feel shut down. That’s collaboration in action, she says.

One of the quickest ways to get people who think they aren’t creative to shed that viewpoint and start to contribute is to get them around a table brainstorming and coming up with solutions with a diverse group of people, says Jay Mathur, founder of valueideas, a creativity and management consultancy. The interaction with new people can bring perspectives never before considered and spur new ideas within the group, he says.

“If you bring a diversity of ideas, this is where a collision of ideas happen and the energy that releases new ideas. It can combine ideas. It can create more refined ideas,” he says.