Six Companies That Are Redefining Performance Management

Head over to Google and search for the term, “performance review,” and you’ll be instantly flooded by news stories on the latest companies to do away with it. My guess is that half the Fortune 500 will kill annual rankings and reviews by 2017.

advertisement

advertisement

But as that institution of performance management fades away, what’s taking its place? To answer that, here’s a look at six companies (and many more here) that have recently put in place some of the most forward-thinking alternatives to the dreaded annual review. 1. General Electric GE’s performance management overhaul earlier this year is noteworthy, not just because the company is No. 8 in the Fortune 500, but because its formal, once-a-year review ritual had been around for decades. The future of performance management will include more feedback and place a greater emphasis on development. The yank-and-rank component–which resulted in a culling of the bottom 10th percentile–was scrapped around 10 years ago, but the system it was a part of had remained in force. Before the change, GE managers would meet with employees once a year for fate-determining evaluations. Under the new system, GE is still relying heavily on managers, who meet with employees at the end of the year. The difference is that they’ll be guiding employees and coaching them on their path to meeting their goals under a much less rigid framework. GE is also rolling out an app for delivering more regular feedback.

advertisement

advertisement

Accenture’s new model is designed to better chart the ongoing performance discussions between employees and their managers. Accenture had been quietly preparing to revamp up to 90% of its old methodologies with a new process it began rolling out in September 2015. The company is shifting focus to immediate performance development, rather than an annual forced ranking based on the past year’s metrics, and is using an internal app to help those within the organization relay feedback. 6. Google Google’s performance management philosophy has always been fairly nontraditional. Formal rankings have never been a part of the company’s process. Instead, employee goal-setting has been a part of Google’s DNA since the beginning. KPCB’s John Doerr originally brought a new style of goal setting, using objectives and key results (OKRs), to Google (from Intel). Companies spend a significant amount of time on evaluation but comparatively little on development. Google managers continue to refine this approach to coach employees toward creating and achieving their goals. As Doerr told me last year, “It took a couple of iterations, but we figured out the right cadence and model, and to this day [at Google], Larry [Page, cofounder of Google and now CEO of Alphabet] writes his own personal OKRs and Google’s corporate OKRs every quarter.” These six trendsetters have one thing in common: They’re all switching their focus from dictating what employees should do at work to helping develop their skills as individuals. As it stands, companies spend a significant amount of time on evaluation but comparatively little on development.

advertisement

Yet it remains that human capital is every business’s greatest resource. The future of performance management will include more feedback and place a greater emphasis on development. And as employees become even better at their jobs, it’s a win-win for everyone. Update: An earlier version of this article misidentified Brian Kropp, who commented to the Washington Post on Accenture’s policy shift, as an Accenture employee. Kropp is the HR practice leader for the research firm CEB. The error has been corrected.