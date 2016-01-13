GM’s Cybersecurity Secrets

Amid the chaos of CES last week, General Motors made an unusual announcement. The auto giant went public with its plans to launch a security vulnerability disclosure program , which promises not to take legal action against hackers that come to GM with security flaws they discover in the company’s cars. These disclosure programs are common practice in Silicon Valley, but are extremely rare in the auto world–only Tesla has a similar program.

The executive behind the disclosure program, GM chief product cybersecurity officer Jeff Massimilla, has a complicated task: Gearing up GM, which just entered into a pioneering agreement with Lyft, for the future world of self-driving cars…and making sure that GM’s cars, which are more and more dependent on computers, are free of security vulnerabilities that could cause poor car performance or much worse. I spoke with Massimilla over the phone at CES, and he told me a little bit about the challenges and opportunities GM faces.

Massimilla, who’s responsible for ensuring that Chevy, Buick, Cadillac, and other cars aren’t enticing targets for hackers, oversees a team of approximately 80 employees.

“We are obviously securing our ecosystem–and securing is a relative word as there’s no absolute security–and employing layers of defensive measures in our vehicles and services. When we talk about that,” he told me when I asked about cybersecurity, “It’s a defensive posture and the ability to not only detect and monitor but to respond.“

GM had a fairly recent cybersecurity headache of its own. In 2015, researcher Samy Kamkar found a vulnerability that could let hackers turn on the engine in a car or open the vehicle through the company’s OnStar RemoteLink app and the automaker’s OnStar service. Although it didn’t attract criminals–there are, after all, much easier ways to steal a car in 2015 America than fiddling with a smartphone app–it did give GM a wakeup call on the importance of security.

When I asked Massimilla about GM’s takeaways from the OnStar hack, he paused. After a few seconds, Massimilla told me something interesting:

We learned the importance of programs with researchers leading us down the path to today (from the incident). We’re in process of building a connected program, having defense in depth across systems, and the ability to detect and monitor and respond. It was a great experience that gave us interactions with researchers and to learn the ability to adapt systems and close vulnerabilities identified through response, and to put things in place to detect things ahead of researchers finding it.

In other words, GM seems to have learned the importance of detecting these sorts of vulnerabilities in-house, or at least learning about them discreetly from outside researchers, as quickly as possible. And the auto giant surely has Volkswagen’s current troubles on its mind; faulty software in Volkswagen’s cars which appears to have intentionally created inaccurate emissions data has caused a public relations nightmare. Not only did customers lose massive amounts of trust in Volkswagen because of the software problems, but it also caused the automaker significant financial harm.