Micro-apartments Are Coming to the U.S… Are You Moving In?

Stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and only 250-350 square feet of living space. For some, the micro-apartment model is barely livable. Some are affordable by city mandate, but why are others willing to pay upwards of $3,000 a month to live in one? Fast Company‘s senior editors Amy Farley and Diana Budds talk about the newest New York living space, what its appeal could be, and how the future of apartment hunting in urban America may look in the near future.