Today in Tabs: Reader’s Choice

I was really sleepy last night, as I imagine you were too after that soporific slug of Bitcoin yesterday, so I made a poorly-worded request on Twitter for people to feed me tabs for today, because carefully channeled laziness is kind of my “thing.” So welcome to Reader’s Choice Tabs! This is probably an awful idea!

Kathryn Yu wanted to know if the Wu-Tang “heist clause” was real. Best I can tell, it started with this tweet:

Forget the $2M, this is easily the most interesting part of the whole deal between Wu-Tang and Martin Shkreli. pic.twitter.com/5nSshXhjnJ — Rob Wesley (@eastwes) December 9, 2015

Who doesn’t want to imagine Wu-Tang and Bill Murray heisting a $2 million record from that smirking jackass Shkreli? But come on, of course it isn’t real. Everything is a hoax. NME, The Independent, and the suddenly very gullible Gawker Media’s Gizmodo all reported it as if it were, though. Please fund my Kickstarter to buy them phones.

Jasmine Moy asked me to Yes/Yes/No this Choire tweet:

supreme is dropping a crewneck tomorrow and the line is almost to housing works, so I guess it’s back to… basics pic.twitter.com/NreSNjtS1i — Choire (@Choire) December 10, 2015

That is apparently the line to buy this sweatshirt, from NY clothing brand Supreme, which I guess has been dope since 1994, much like me. Complex covered the frenzy for this (to all appearances unremarkable) cotton sweatshirt, even aggregating Choire’s tweet, so I’m gonna call this one explained to the best of my ability, although why that sweatshirt is so amazing will have to remain a mystery.

James Griffiths wanted me to draw your attention to Nieman Lab’s story on Dutch micropayment-based news platform Blendle, which generously permits you to pay “10 and 90 cents apiece” for news articles. And, okay: 1) I am 10% stupider after seeing the word “Blendle,” and 2) Why… would anyone want… to do that? Anyway, “Blendle expects to hire around five people, based in New York, to run the American site,” so keep an eye out for those jobs if you don’t like working at any one place for very long.