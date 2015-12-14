Micro Apartments: Utopia or Dystopia?

In the hierarchy of things New York City residents kvetch about, housing ranks near the top. A dearth of affordable apartments has the city in a stranglehold and there’s seemingly no end to escalating rents. (Good luck finding a studio in Manhattan for less than $2,300 per month, the average going rate in the borough .) To tackle this problem, former mayor Michael Bloomberg staged a competition in 2012 to design a micro-units development . In just three years, the experimental buildings have hit the market. But is it enough to alleviate the affordable housing crisis? Short answer: it opens the conversation about retooling the city’s supply of apartments, but it’s not exactly a panacea for NYC’s housing headaches.

Designed by the Brooklyn-based firm nArchitects, Carmel Place (formerly known as MyMicro) is located in Kips Bay, a neighborhood on Manhattan’s east side, familiar to many as “The place where that movie theater that isn’t Union Square is” and “No, I do not live in Murray Hill.” Like CitySpaces SOMA, in San Francisco, and Cubix, in Seattle, Carmel Place portends the migration of micro units into American cities.

“It really is one small tool in what needs to be a larger toolbox for addressing the rather homogeneous housing stock that we have inherited from the big building booms when nuclear families prevailed,” Eric Bunge, a principal, along with Mimi Hoang, at nArchitects says. “Young people, old people, middle aged people—they all need small units. And it’s not correlated to any income level. Poor people need it, rich people want it.”

Modular builder Capsys prefabricated the nine-story structure in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. It’s composed of 55 apartments ranging from 250 to 350 square feet with the average being around 300. To achieve this size, Bloomberg issued a mayoral override on the minimum area of an apartment—400 square feet—and density requirements; however, each apartment still adheres to ADA accessibility codes.

Though diminutive, the micro units are no single-room-occupancy hotel or tenement retread. Fitted with hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, storage lofts, large windows, and Juliet balconies, the apartments could be torn from the pages of any modern interiors magazine. The nine-foot-six-inch ceiling heights counterbalance the units’ compact footprint; ample communal space offers more room to lounge. Some apartments are furnished with space-saving Murphy beds and expanding tables. And for the resident who can’t be bothered to buy their own groceries or do their laundry, there’s a concierge service called Hello Alfred—included with market-rate rents and veterans’ housing, priced separately for affordable units—that’ll take care of chores.

nArchitects

While the housing shortage sparked the competition, demographic change influenced the design. The composition of households has steadily morphed over the decades, but the housing stock hasn’t caught up. According to research from the Citizens Housing Planning Council—the nonprofit whose research informed Bloomberg’s AdAPT competition—there are 1.8 million one- and two-person households in New York City and just 1 million studios and one-bedroom apartments. Carmel Place’s 55 units are just a drop in the bucket, but pose a solution for denser living in a city where buildable land is at a premium.

Affordability is another driving force. Of the 55 units, 33 are market rate—going for $2,500 to $3,000 per month. Eight of the 22 affordable units are designated for formerly homeless veterans under Section 8 vouchers and the remaining 14 entered into the housing lottery. (60,000 people applied.) Prospective tenants earning up to $48,000 would pay $950 per month; those earning up to $78,650 would be charged $1,490.