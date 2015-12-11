From The The Best Places To Work To Earning Trust: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week we learned how to gain other people’s trust on short order, which companies Americans like working for best, and how companies’ social media tactics are evolving.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of December 7.

Airbnb overtook Google as the top-ranked company to work for, according to Glassdoor’s latest analysis of 1.6 million employee reviews. It’s Airbnb’s debut appearance on the list, joined by other newcomers like Expedia and Red Bull. Here’s the full roundup, plus new data from CareerBliss on the companies with the happiest employees.

With some 90% of companies using social platforms in one way or another, social media has already become business as usual. But with the rise of social networks for work, like Slack and the forthcoming Facebook At Work, and the boom in social video, the landscape is still evolving at breakneck speed. Hootsuite CEO Ryan Holmes explains which trends companies should watch in 2016.

No, you probably shouldn’t picture your audience in their underwear if you want to be a powerful speaker. Some common public speaking tips just refuse to die. This week we heard from expert speakers on some of the worst advice that’s still out there and what to do instead.

Some psychiatrists have been known to spill their coffee in the first few minutes after meeting a new patient. Why? Because according to a classic psychology experiment, we’re more disposed to trust people who show vulnerability. But there’s a catch: They need to have proved their competence first.

Just a few weeks into a new job and worried that it isn’t what you’d hoped? You may not need to restart your search all over again. This week we learned six steps to take that can help you turn around a job that’s started off disappointingly.