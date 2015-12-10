See Who’s Nominated For 2016 Golden Globes, And Read Our Interviews With Nominees

Can you smell the trophy polish in the air? The prestige movies have been rolling out for a month now, but Award Season is now in full swing with today’s announcement of the 2016 Golden Globe nominees. (The announcement is like a groundhog sticking its head out of the loamy soil to let us know there will be six more weeks of awards.
The main differences between the Golden Globes and the more reputable Oscars is that the Golden Globe Award show serves alcohol to celebrities on live TV. The other major difference, though, is that the awards are divided between movies and television, making for a mermaid-like Oscar/Emmy hybrid. The Globe nominations—and subsequent wins—are often seen as indicators of which way the wind will be blowing come Oscar time. While it’s never 100% accurate, it’s always at least somewhat precise.
Among this year’s crop of nominees—which includes a generous helping of non-televised output from Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu—are a number of folks Co.Create and Fast Company have had the pleasure of interviewing. The 73rd annual Golden Globes will air Sunday, January 10th, with fourth-time host and atheist of note, Ricky Gervais, but until then have a look below at the nominees, and read through our interviews with nominees such as Rachel Bloom, Bob Odenkirk, Uzo Aduba, and more.
Best Screenplay
Emma Donaghue, Room
Tom McCarthy, Josh Singer, Spotlight
Charles Randolph, Adam McKay, The Big Short
Aaron Sorkin, Steve Jobs
Quentin Tarantino, The Hateful Eight
Best Supporting Actor in a Television Drama, Comedy, Limited Series, or Made for TV Movie
Alan Cumming, The Good Wife
Damien Lewis, Wolf Hall
Ben Mendelson, Bloodline
Tobias Menzies, Outlander
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Best Supporting Actress in a Television Drama, Comedy, Limited Series, or Made for TV Movie
Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black
Joanne Froggatt, Downton Abbey
Regina King, American Crime
Judith Light, Transparent
Maura Tierney, The Affair
Best Animated Feature Film
Anomalisa
The Good Dinosaur
Inside Out
The Peanuts Movie
Shaun the Sheep Movie
Best Foreign Language Film
The Brand New Testament
The Club
The Fencer
Mustang
Son of Saul
Best Original Song in a Motion Picture
“Love Me Like You Do,” 50 Shades of Grey
“One Kind of Love,” Love & Mercy
“See You Again,” Furious 7
“Simple Song #3,” Youth
“Writing’s On The Wall,” Spectre
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Carol
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Revenant
Room
Spotlight
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
The Big Short
Joy
The Martian
Spy
Trainwreck
Best Television Series, Drama
Empire
Game of Thrones
Mr. Robot
Narcos
Outlander
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Casual
Mozart in the Jungle
Orange Is the New Black
Silicon Valley
Transparent
Veep
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television
American Crime
American Horror Story
Fargo
Flesh and Bone
Wolf Hall
Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Rob Lowe, The Grinder
Patrick Stewart, Blunt Talk
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Caitrona Balfe, Outlander
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Eva Green, Penny Dreadful
Taraji P. Henson, Empire
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Jon Hamm, Mad Men
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Wagner Moura, Narcos
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex Girlfriend
Jamie Lee Curtis, Scream Queens
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Best Director
Todd Haynes, Carol
Alejandro Iñárritu, The Revenant
Tom McCarthy, Spotlight
George Miller, Mad Max: Fury Road
Ridley Scott, The Martian
Best Actor, Drama
Bryan Cranston, Trumbo
Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant
Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs
Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl
Will Smith, Concussion
Best Actress, Drama
Cate Blanchett, Carol
Brie Larson, Room
Rooney Mara, Carol
Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn
Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl
Best Actor, Comedy
Christian Bale, The Big Short
Steve Carell, The Big Short
Matt Damon, The Martian
Al Pacino, Danny Collins
Mark Ruffalo, Infinitely Polar Bear
Best Actress, Comedy
Jennifer Lawrence, Joy
Melissa McCarthy, Spy
Amy Schumer, Trainwreck
Maggie Smith, The Lady in the Van
Lily Tomlin, Grandma
Best Supporting Actor
Paul Dano, Love & Mercy
Idris Elba, Beasts of No Nation
Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies
Michael Shannon, 99 Homes
Sylvester Stallone, Creed
Best Supporting Actress
Jane Fonda, Youth
Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Hateful Eight
Helen Mirren, Trumbo
Alicia Vikander, Ex Machina
Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs