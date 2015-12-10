advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

See Who’s Nominated For 2016 Golden Globes, And Read Our Interviews With Nominees

The nominations were just announced, and many Co.Create interview alumni are among them.

See Who’s Nominated For 2016 Golden Globes, And Read Our Interviews With Nominees
By Joe Berkowitz3 minute Read

Can you smell the trophy polish in the air? The prestige movies have been rolling out for a month now, but Award Season is now in full swing with today’s announcement of the 2016 Golden Globe nominees. (The announcement is like a groundhog sticking its head out of the loamy soil to let us know there will be six more weeks of awards.

advertisement
advertisement

The main differences between the Golden Globes and the more reputable Oscars is that the Golden Globe Award show serves alcohol to celebrities on live TV. The other major difference, though, is that the awards are divided between movies and television, making for a mermaid-like Oscar/Emmy hybrid. The Globe nominations—and subsequent wins—are often seen as indicators of which way the wind will be blowing come Oscar time. While it’s never 100% accurate, it’s always at least somewhat precise.

Among this year’s crop of nominees—which includes a generous helping of non-televised output from Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu—are a number of folks Co.Create and Fast Company have had the pleasure of interviewing. The 73rd annual Golden Globes will air Sunday, January 10th, with fourth-time host and atheist of note, Ricky Gervais, but until then have a look below at the nominees, and read through our interviews with nominees such as Rachel Bloom, Bob Odenkirk, Uzo Aduba, and more.

RoomPhoto: George Kraychyk, courtesy of A24

Best Screenplay

Emma Donaghue, Room
Tom McCarthy, Josh Singer, Spotlight
Charles Randolph, Adam McKay, The Big Short
Aaron Sorkin, Steve Jobs
Quentin Tarantino, The Hateful Eight

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Drama, Comedy, Limited Series, or Made for TV Movie

Alan Cumming, The Good Wife
Damien Lewis, Wolf Hall
Ben Mendelson, Bloodline
Tobias Menzies, Outlander
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Orange is the New BlackPhoto: Jessica Miglio, courtesy of Netflix

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Drama, Comedy, Limited Series, or Made for TV Movie

Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black
Joanne Froggatt, Downton Abbey
Regina King, American Crime
Judith Light, Transparent
Maura Tierney, The Affair

Best Animated Feature Film

Anomalisa
The Good Dinosaur
Inside Out
The Peanuts Movie
Shaun the Sheep Movie

advertisement

Best Foreign Language Film

The Brand New Testament
The Club
The Fencer
Mustang
Son of Saul

Best Original Song in a Motion Picture

“Love Me Like You Do,” 50 Shades of Grey
“One Kind of Love,” Love & Mercy
“See You Again,” Furious 7
“Simple Song #3,” Youth
“Writing’s On The Wall,” Spectre

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Carol
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Revenant
Room
Spotlight

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

The Big Short
Joy
The Martian
Spy
Trainwreck

Mr. RobotPhoto: courtesy of USA network

Best Television Series, Drama

Empire
Game of Thrones
Mr. Robot
Narcos
Outlander

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Casual
Mozart in the Jungle
Orange Is the New Black
Silicon Valley
Transparent
Veep

advertisement
Wolf HallPhotos: Giles Keyte, courtesy of Playground & Company Pictures for MASTERPIECE, BBC

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television

American Crime
American Horror Story
Fargo
Flesh and Bone
Wolf Hall

Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Rob Lowe, The Grinder
Patrick Stewart, Blunt Talk
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

EmpirePhoto: Chuck Hodes, courtesy of FOX

Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Caitrona Balfe, Outlander
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Eva Green, Penny Dreadful
Taraji P. Henson, Empire
Robin Wright, House of Cards

Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Jon Hamm, Mad Men
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Wagner Moura, Narcos
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex Girlfriend
Jamie Lee Curtis, Scream Queens
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Mad Max: Fury RoadPhoto: courtesy of Warner Bros.

Best Director

Todd Haynes, Carol
Alejandro Iñárritu, The Revenant
Tom McCarthy, Spotlight
George Miller, Mad Max: Fury Road
Ridley Scott, The Martian

advertisement

Best Actor, Drama

Bryan Cranston, Trumbo
Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant
Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs
Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl
Will Smith, Concussion

Best Actress, Drama

Cate Blanchett, Carol
Brie Larson, Room
Rooney Mara, Carol
Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn
Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl

Best Actor, Comedy

Christian Bale, The Big Short
Steve Carell, The Big Short
Matt Damon, The Martian
Al Pacino, Danny Collins
Mark Ruffalo, Infinitely Polar Bear

Amy Schumer in TrainwreckPhoto: courtesy of Universal Pictures

Best Actress, Comedy

Jennifer Lawrence, Joy
Melissa McCarthy, Spy
Amy Schumer, Trainwreck
Maggie Smith, The Lady in the Van
Lily Tomlin, Grandma

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Dano, Love & Mercy
Idris Elba, Beasts of No Nation
Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies
Michael Shannon, 99 Homes
Sylvester Stallone, Creed

Best Supporting Actress

Jane Fonda, Youth
Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Hateful Eight
Helen Mirren, Trumbo
Alicia Vikander, Ex Machina
Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life