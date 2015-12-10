See Who’s Nominated For 2016 Golden Globes, And Read Our Interviews With Nominees

Can you smell the trophy polish in the air? The prestige movies have been rolling out for a month now, but Award Season is now in full swing with today’s announcement of the 2016 Golden Globe nominees. (The announcement is like a groundhog sticking its head out of the loamy soil to let us know there will be six more weeks of awards.

The main differences between the Golden Globes and the more reputable Oscars is that the Golden Globe Award show serves alcohol to celebrities on live TV. The other major difference, though, is that the awards are divided between movies and television, making for a mermaid-like Oscar/Emmy hybrid. The Globe nominations—and subsequent wins—are often seen as indicators of which way the wind will be blowing come Oscar time. While it’s never 100% accurate, it’s always at least somewhat precise.

Among this year’s crop of nominees—which includes a generous helping of non-televised output from Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu—are a number of folks Co.Create and Fast Company have had the pleasure of interviewing. The 73rd annual Golden Globes will air Sunday, January 10th, with fourth-time host and atheist of note, Ricky Gervais, but until then have a look below at the nominees, and read through our interviews with nominees such as Rachel Bloom, Bob Odenkirk, Uzo Aduba, and more.

Room Photo: George Kraychyk, courtesy of A24

Emma Donaghue, Room

Tom McCarthy, Josh Singer, Spotlight

Charles Randolph, Adam McKay, The Big Short

Aaron Sorkin, Steve Jobs

Quentin Tarantino, The Hateful Eight

Alan Cumming, The Good Wife

Damien Lewis, Wolf Hall

Ben Mendelson, Bloodline

Tobias Menzies, Outlander

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Orange is the New Black Photo: Jessica Miglio, courtesy of Netflix

Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black

Joanne Froggatt, Downton Abbey

Regina King, American Crime

Judith Light, Transparent

Maura Tierney, The Affair

Anomalisa

The Good Dinosaur

Inside Out

The Peanuts Movie

Shaun the Sheep Movie