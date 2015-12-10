Soldier Bowe Bergdahl’s Controversial Saga at the Heart of “Serial” Season 2

Last May, U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl was released after being held captive in Afghanistan for five years. But what was supposed to a moment of freedom turned into a heated national debate.

In June 2009, Bergdahl left his base, sparking a manhunt that used thousands of troops and, subsequently, led to his capture by the Taliban. The Obama administration brokered Bergdahl’s release that was contingent upon a prisoner exchange for five Taliban detainees at Guantánamo Bay, a move heavily criticized by Republicans and even many Democrats.

Much has been said and written about the man who’s been branded as a traitor and could face a life sentence, but Bergdahl is finally telling his side of the saga on season two of the podcast Serial.

Early Thursday morning, episode one titled “Dustwun” dropped, which chronicles the day Bergdahl left his base. Sarah Koenig remains as the narrator of Serial but has teamed up with screenwriter Mark Boal who is conducting the interviews with Bergdahl. Reportedly, this season two of Serial is working toward a film that Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty) will direct.

Download season two of Serial here.