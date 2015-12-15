6 Myths About Innovation That Hold You Back

If you think innovation is only for genius inventors like Steve Jobs and Elon Musk, you’re short-selling yourself. Anyone is capable of being innovative, and the concept is much broader than invention, says George E. L. Barbee, author of 63 Innovation Nuggets For Aspiring Innovators .

“The truth is that with increased confidence and direction, each one of us can excel innovatively well beyond what we give ourselves credit for,” he says. “It’s well within anyone’s grasp.”

From large companies to entrepreneurial startups, Barbee says many of us believe several myths about innovation. Here are six misconceptions that might be holding your company back from having the next great idea:

Large companies can be staid and complacent as a whole or within certain departments, but it doesn’t have to be that way, says Barbee. Anyone can change the culture to one of innovation by banding together the company’s forward thinkers.

“Realize that top executives have to have internal innovation; they can no longer depend on acquisition to grow a company,” he says. “Find a way to link to that by looking for two or three people in the middle of the organization who want to break through and do something customer facing.”

Meet informally and begin to share and create new ideas. Then approach the CEO, suggests Barbee.

People often believe the only way to innovate is to have breakthrough product ideas, but innovation is much broader, says Barbee. “You can innovate the services or experience around your existing products and differentiate your company,” he says.