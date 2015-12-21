6-Hour Work Days! Amazing Maternity Leave! 2015 In Scandinavia Envy

During one of the Democratic primary debates this fall, Bernie Sanders spoke favorably of Scandinavia, as compared to the United States, when it comes to treating workers well. “We should look to countries like Denmark, like Sweden and Norway and learn from what they have accomplished for their working people,” he said. Onstage, Hillary Clinton reminded him: “We are not Denmark.” On the right, Sanders was pilloried even more : How could we possibly think to learn something from the frozen countries on the top of Europe?

But we can tell you that it seems that we have a lot to learn from countries like Denmark, Sweden, and Norway (and Finland, which we’ll jam into Scandinavia–incorrectly–for conveniences sake). Many of our most-read stories over the past year have been about innovative social policies and experiments being carried out in the Nordic states.

Sweden is experimenting with working fewer hours: Imagine working only 9 to 3 every day. Finland is piloting a basic income program, paying all its citizens a base salary. Both Denmark and Sweden are considering getting rid of cash once and for all. It’s these kinds of innovations that seem to set Scandinavia apart in our heads (we’re even excited about how they manage to survive their winters better than us). You may disagree with the ideas or not be sure you like how they pay for them (with very high taxes), but at least they are trying to do something to change their societies for the better. And, man, do those six-hour days sound nice.

