10 Habits To Adopt Now To Be Better At Your Job In 2016

So much of being successful at your job has little to do with the actual work you do. A lot of success comes from how you approach your workday: Are you optimistic? Curious? Productive? Did you get enough sleep?

As we head into the New Year we’ve compiled a list of the most important habits that will make you better at your job.

The most productive people know the importance of getting enough sleep and they have certain habits to make sure they are well rested and at their best. For starters, break your alarm clock addiction. Read more: 6 Sleep Habits Of Productive People

Aha moments aren’t magic; they come to people who have cultivated daily habits of approaching life differently. Start by taking a closer look at industries outside of your own. Read more: 8 Habits Of People Who Always Have Great Ideas

Few things are quite as fulfilling as scratching that last item off of your daily to-do list, but most of us can never seem to get through every item. To accomplish everything you set out to do each day, it’s essential to understand what types of work you do best at different times of the day, and organize your list to suit your style. Read more: 6 Habits Of People Who Accomplish Everything On Their To-Do Lists

From the sought-after industry leader to the person who’s unanimously approved for the promotion, people with great reputations seem to have an easier time at success. But their status doesn’t happen overnight or by chance. The first step in being that person everyone admires is to do what you say you’re going to do. “You can have a reputation of being friendly or nice, but if you don’t get it over the finish line, your reputation will suffer,” says Grace Killelea, CEO and founder of the women’s leadership program Half the Sky. Read more: 7 Habits Of People With Great Reputations

People with healthy ambition harness it so that it fires them without burning those around them. To harness your ambition and reach all of your goals, avoid the trap of comparing yourself with others, and measure success only against what you are capable of achieving. Read more: Six Habits Of Ambitious People