Jon Glaser Can Turn Anything Into a TV Show. Anything.

Writer, comedian, and actor Jon Glaser (Parks and Recreation, Late Night With Conan O ‘Brien) just launched a new Adult Swim series called Neon Joe: Werewolf Hunter. What’s unique about this show is that it started out as a complete and total joke.

Neon Joe was born back in 2013 when Glaser chose to wear a neon hoodie and a pair of Coors Light sweatpants for an appearance on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon. When asked about the ensemble, Glaser said it was for a new show called Neon Joe, which he had made up on the spot. Adult Swim loved the idea, however, and two years later the very real show premiered on December 7th, 2015.

We brought Glaser in to the Fast Company offices to test his casual “creative alacrity” (his words, not ours) with a show pitch challenge: Could he come up with a TV show idea based on a prop he’s never seen before?

