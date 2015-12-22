How To Deal With The 10 Most Uncomfortable Work Situations

No matter how much you love your job, navigating workplace politics in any office can lead to a lot of awkward situations. We tackled most of them this year in our weekly Ask the Experts columns . Below we compiled 10 of the most common–and cringeworthy–scenarios with the hopes that in 2016, things can be a little more harmonious at work.

When one member of a team doesn’t want to share the spotlight, egos can get bruised. The first step to make sure you get the credit you deserve is to speak up when presenting your joint ideas to the boss. After all, even if your coworker is diligent about saying “we,” the boss will remember that he was the one who did all the talking. Read More: My Coworker Takes All The Credit For The Work We Do Together

It’s a problem a lot of women (and probably some men) have: watering down everything you say or using wishy-washy phrases like, “If it’s not too much trouble,” or, “I may not know what I’m saying, but . . . ” The first step to get over this is to understand the difference between sounding arrogant and assertive. Read More: I’m Overly Cautious Of My Tone Because I’m Afraid Of Being Seen As Bitchy

We’ve long lamented open office plans, and dreamed of ways to help eliminate distractions. But until the day you have your own office door to shut the world out, you have to find a way to deal with hearing every single sound that your coworkers make. Before you have a confrontation, work somewhere else in the office or record the noises that you make during a workday—maybe the noises aren’t as bad as you think. Read More: How Do I Politely Tell A Coworker He’s Being Way Too Loud?

You know the power of speaking up at work, but what good is it if you’re never allowed to finish your thoughts? You need to feel valued and worth listening to in order to speak with authority and presence, and if your colleagues aren’t giving you that, you can develop it for yourself. It’s not a question of blaming yourself, but of solving the problem by changing the only part of it that’s within your control. Read More: How Do I Stop People From Constantly Interrupting Me At Meetings?

Trying to make new friends as an adult can be awkward. The best way to form closer relationships is to invite one of your coworkers out to lunch. And there’s nothing wrong with approaching a group of people you know who sit together and asking to join them. The groups at work form haphazardly, and people are often happy to have new additions. Read More: How Do I Make Friends At Work?

Firing is one of the most uncomfortable parts of any manager’s job. It’s made even more painful when you think your employee is trying their best, but their best just isn’t good enough. Start by setting out clear benchmarks, and let her know what will happen if she doesn’t meet them. Read More: Should I Fire Someone Who Works Hard But Isn’t Meeting Expectations?