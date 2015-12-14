How Zack Pearlman Went To a Meeting About Acting And Ended Up Selling a Movie

It’s a question every actor is asked at some point, generally by the people who make a living trying to find projects for him or her. When the question was directed at Zack Pearlman during a recent meeting, however, it started a conversation that ended with the actor selling an original movie pitch.

Zack Pearlman Photo: Jamie McCarthy, WireImage

Between roles on the short-lived Fox sitcom, Mulaney, and the film Staten Island Summer, which was penned by Saturday Night Live‘s Colin Jost, Pearlman had been in business with Lorne Michaels’s production company, Broadway Video, for the past two years. With a role in the new Nancy Meyers film, The Intern, lending the actor fresh visibility, he went to the company for a meeting about what was next. He had in mind something different than everything else in this room; something he wasn’t sure if he should even mention.

“I got this idea for a movie maybe seven hours before the meeting,” Pearlman says. “So when the question of what I saw myself doing next came up, I ended up doing a real soft pitch of the idea. And it was just one of those moments where everyone in the room kind of locked eyes and everyone was like ‘Oh shit, this is a legit idea.’”

Mulaney Photo: courtesy of Fox

Although Pearlman is required to keep the plot of the potential film under wraps, he describes it as an action/comedy road movie. (The Hollywood Reporter article about the deal calls the plot “high-concept.”) Though he’d thought through the broad strokes earlier that day, some elements of it came up during the course of the meeting, just through talking it out.

“I love improvising and reacting in the moment,” he says. “There was a whole scene in the pitch that wasn’t fully fleshed out but happened to come out of my mouth sounding like it was, and ended up being one of the funniest scenes in the movie. I’ve been doing comedy since I was 13-years old and I’m 27 now, and in that time, I’ve learned how to react on my feet. Even though this was a moment where all signs point to you probably don’t want to do that, I still did it. Like, even my writer side still has a performer in him.”

Cultivating the writer side along with the performer side is something Pearlman has been doing for a long time. Even before landing his first big role, in 2010’s The Virginity Hit, he had been writing screenplays with a partner. He is a firm believer in the Make Your Own Thing rule practiced by former Apatow acolytes like Jason Segel and Seth Rogen, actors who have since gone on to write vehicles for themselves to star in. So when the question of who would write the movie came up, and the actor volunteered himself as tribute, everyone in the Broadway Video meeting agreed needed some proof of his abilities.