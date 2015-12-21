Kill Your Chair! The Standing Desk Explosion Of 2015

We all know sitting all day at work is slowly killing us. Now the question is how to design anti-sitting desks that people will actually want to use–and how to get everyone, including kids, using them.

In 2015, an elementary school in California became the first in the world to switch to 100% standing desks, while a Danish designer optimized a kid-sized standing desk as a way to transform “sitting culture.“

Other designers worked to go beyond the standing desk, since just standing in place isn’t necessarily great for health either. A surfboard-like desk lets you rock and move. There’s new proof that treadmill desks might not only keep you healthier, but also improve your work.

And pragmatic designers catered to the lazy: If people might not quite be ready to stand all day long, there’s now an ergonomic option to work lying down or kinda-sorta sitting.

1. Forget Treadmill Desks: This Device Lets You Surf In Place At Your Standing Desk

And you thought standing was good for you.

2. Should Your Kids’ School Have Standing Desks? These CrossFitters Think So

Crossfit’s Kelly Starrett, with help from DonorsChoose, is pioneering a new classroom style that’s improving students’ health and focus—starting in one California elementary school.

3. Treadmill Desks Aren’t Just Healthier, They’ll Also Boost Your Work Performance

Actual walking outside helps, too. If you can be away from your screen for that long.