Airbnb Is Reportedly In Talks With Hearst To Develop A Magazine

Pineapple, Airbnb’s one-off print magazine , ended up publishing just one issue due to internal politics–but, according to the Wall Street Journal , it could make a comeback soon.

Last year, Airbnb–one of Fast Company‘s most innovative companies in 2014–launched Pineapple, a glossy hotel chain- or airline-style magazine intended for coffee tables at apartment rentals. Pineapple was intended to be a quarterly publication, but only one issue managed to make it to print. Now, Hearst is in talks with Airbnb to develop what the WSJ has called “a new magazine as a joint venture,” which may or may not carry Pineapple’s name and branding.

“We’re incredibly proud of Pineapple and the strong reception it received. Those who have launched a magazine know what an iterative process it is—from vision, to content, to distribution,” Airbnb said in a statement, according to the WSJ. “We are constantly reviewing and evaluating ways to curate and celebrate the stories that are relevant to our business, and the future of Pineapple is part of those discussions.”

Pineapple’s original incarnation was a casualty of internal budget and campaign concerns, the WSJ reports. The company acquired a new marketing head, Jonathan Mildenhall, as the first issue was under development. Mildenhall reportedly cut the magazine’s budget to focus on other marketing projects, and a planned online version of Pineapple never got off the ground.

