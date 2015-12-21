Can We Finally Fix Work? The Workplace Innovations Of 2015

More than a century after the birth of the modern office–massive rooms full of seas of desks, designed to try to squeeze as much work as possible out of employees using theories from early efficiency experts–companies are finally trying to figure out how to create workplaces that don’t make people miserable.

One trend to go in 2015: open offices. While not every company is willing to spring for a full retrofit, many are looking for ways to new spaces in the middle of an open plan where people can be less distracted and productive.

Steelcase (ironically, the company that invented the “modern efficiency desk” in 1915–a flat table that gave employees no place to hide) designed new cocoons that wrap around workers to help them focus. A startup designed a “do not disturb” light that automatically turns on when you’re too busy to talk to coworkers.

New wearables for the office anonymously tracked where workers went and who they talked to, in an attempt to better understand what really makes people collaborate, and how future workspaces might be redesigned to help support that.

Companies also experimented with different ways of working–and making sure employees don’t work too much. In Sweden, some companies tested out a focused six-hour workday, so employees could spend more time at home. In the U.S., companies tried new ways to force employees to actually take vacations.

Still, the space between life and work kept blurring. Designers created pods that let entrepreneurs sleep at work, so they never have to leave. A Scandinavian project let freelancers set up coworking spaces inside their own apartments. And for those who miss work on vacation, a “jobbatical” site hooked them up with short-term gigs on the other side of the world.

