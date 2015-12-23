The Most Pivotal Social Media Moments Of 2015

This year saw a number of events–the terrorist attacks in Paris, earthquakes in Nepal, and continued police brutality–taking over the conversation across social media. Here’s our roundup of the news moments that dominated Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat in 2015:

The U.S. presidential election–including campaign announcements, debate antics, Donald Trump, and Hillary Clinton–was the most talked-about topic worldwide on Facebook in 2015.

The Syrian refugee crisis also monopolized news feeds this year, with people using Facebook to express their opinions on resettlement and organize donations and demonstrations.

The devastating Nepal earthquakes in April were another major issue this year. According to Facebook, more than 770,000 people used the social network to donate over $15.5 million to relief efforts.

See more of the biggest Facebook moments of 2015.

One of the top news hashtags on Twitter was #PrayForParis, which became a global trend after the November terrorist attacks, which were claimed by ISIS. At the start of the year, Twitter users around the world had also used #JeSuisCharlie to express support and sympathy for victims of the January shooting that targeted staffers at the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

The hashtag #BlackLivesMatter, which calls out violence and police brutality directed at African-Americans, was tweeted more than 9 million times in 2015. The phrase has come to represent a major social justice movement in the U.S.