We Need To Get Ready To Feed 2 Billion More People: 2015 In Food

By 2050, farming will have to change if the world is going to keep feeding itself. We’ve already passed peak chicken and peak milk . At the same time climate change keeps making it harder to grow food, two billion more people will need to eat.

In 2015, as one response to the challenge, urban farms went mainstream. Vertical farms popped up in unexpected places, like a vacant lot in Wyoming and an abandoned steel factory in New Jersey. New tech made it easier to manage farms remotely, and a Japanese company designed an indoor farm entirely run by robots. Elon Musk’s little brother planned hundreds of urban vegetable gardens, and L.A. passed a law allowing residents to plant free gardens on city land.

Since meat is one of the biggest causes of climate change, 2015 also saw a proliferation of meat alternatives. The lab-grown hamburger got a whole lot cheaper. Designers offered bugs for dinner. A startup tried to market seaweed that tastes like bacon. An all-vegetarian fast food joint–aimed at meat eaters–opened near San Francisco.

As production changed, companies also tapped into waste as another source of food. In Boston, the former president of Trader Joe’s opened a grocery store based on a new concept: By saving healthy food from the landfill, the store makes it as cheap as junk food, changing diets in the poorest neighborhoods.

