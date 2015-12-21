Redesigning Cities For Bikes, Not Cars: 2015 In Bicycles

If cities want more people to bike instead of drive, the solution isn’t complicated: Redesign streets that were originally designed for cars to make them safe and easy to ride a bike on, and the cyclists will come. Copenhagen’s taken it so far that they considered building a crazy new bike lane between skyscrapers (though the plan later changed, now it’s probably for pedestrians–that’s also good). Rush hour in the Danish capital looks more like a bike race than a parking lot, and when the city builds new roads, it calculates how much it can save society by prioritizing bikes over cars.

Around half the people in Copenhagen now bike to work. But like Amsterdam, it was once filled with traffic. There’s no special Danish or Dutch propensity to bike. It’s just that the cities have deliberately built networks of bike lanes. Google took inspiration, and now wants to use data to make Silicon Valley look more like Scandinavia.

The U.S. is already changing: In 2015, as bike lanes quickly spread, an American city finally made the list of the top 20 cities for biking in the world. Though the total number of bike commuters in the U.S. is tiny–still less than 1%–it’s grown over 60% in the last decade.

In every city, there’s always room for improvement. A designer imagined what a city designed only for bikes–and no cars at all–would look like. Even Copenhagen has a long way to go.

