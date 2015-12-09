Today in Tabs: 2 Dox 2 Satoshi

Previously, on Doxing Satoshi: 21 months ago , in March, 2014, Newsweek named *a* Satoshi Nakamoto as *the* Satoshi Nakamoto , pseudonymous creator of the world’s first cryptographically secure Ponzi scheme, Bitcoin . The allegation triggered a media frenzy, a hundred Takes, a low-speed Prius chase and a free lunch , among much else. By the end of the season, it seemed clear that this Satoshi was only a red herring. Which brings us to…

Yesterday the season opener of 2 Dox 2 Satoshi dropped, in the form of Wired’s hurriedly edited report that an Australian man named Craig Wright is their pick for Satoshi. This was quickly followed by a similarly uneven Gizmodo story by Andy Cush and the most credulous reporter in tech, Sam Biddle. The facts in both stories are substantially the same, and the argument goes like this:

We got a dump of documents from a source who wants to expose Craig Wright as Satoshi Nakamoto.

The documents hint that Wright either is Satoshi or wants others to believe he is.

Wright was on a Bitcoin conference panel once.

Wright is a “genius” with “a master’s in law…a master’s in statistics, a couple doctorates…” He “boasted of obtaining new graduate degrees at a rate of about one a year…”

He has a blog with some archived posts that broadly hint at him creating Bitcoin.

He has a lot of bitcoins?

Wright refused to deny it.

A bunch of purple stuff about his friend dying of bedsores.

Amazing right? Well it turned out that the anonymous source has been shopping this story around for a while:

1.Got a very curious email attempting to dox Craig Wright — Wired’s Satoshi — back in Oct. Didn’t find it convincing at the time. — Nathaniel Popper (@nathanielpopper) December 8, 2015

Wired’s case starts to dissolve in the middle of its own article, which admits that all of Wright’s blog posts were edited to add the Bitcoin hints some time after 2013. “Some of the clues added to his blog were made more than 20 months ago,” which is to say, right after the media frenzy of “Doxing Satoshi S01.” But come on, says Wired, editing a few blog posts “would be practically as ambitious as bitcoin itself[!]” Fusion’s Kashmir Hill was the first to write that the most likely leaker was Wright himself. But why would Wright be trying to make people think he was Sato–



The raid was filmed by a bystander yelling “You ain’t no Satoshi bruv!” The raid was filmed by a bystander yelling “You ain’t no Satoshi bruv!”

So Craig Wright is yet another standard shady Bitcoin libertarian with major legal and cashflow problems. He’s also a very bad writer, which Satoshi Nakamoto definitely is not. Reddit collected a bunch of other reasons for thinking Wright is an unlikely Satoshi. And today, Sarah Jeong demonstrated that the cryptographic keys Wired and Gizmodo cite as evidence are pretty certainly recent fabrications. Craig Wright was definitely flamed by Julian Assange in 1996, anyway. But reporters, next time you think you know who Satoshi Nakamoto is:

9/ tl;dr Demand mathematically sound Proof of Satoshi or GTFO. — Jeff Garzik (@jgarzik) December 8, 2015

