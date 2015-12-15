Advice From Former Apple And LinkedIn Employees On Landing Your Dream Job

It’s understandable if you occasionally yearn for the gig that got away. Whether it’s a glamorous job that never quite worked out, or the post that seems like a big stretch from where you are now, it’s still possible to make it happen, says Jeremy Schifeling, former Apple intern and LinkedIn marketing manager who is now CEO of Break into Tech, a Mountain View, California, tech career-coaching firm.

Schifeling has done it himself. He made the transition from kindergarten teacher to landing coveted spots at two of the world’s most influential technology companies. Now, he helps others do the same. Getting there is a combination of preparation, skill, individuality, and boldness, he says.

Ready to make the leap from the job you have to the one you want? Consider these words of wisdom from people who’ve actually made it happen.

Few things are actually what they appear to be from the outside. Your dream job is no exception, Schifeling says. Once he landed his internship at Apple—one of two people from his graduating class at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business to do so—he ultimately found that the company wasn’t a great fit. He says the experience made him realize he needed an organization with more of a social justice mission, and a more transparent and collaborative culture.

People generally, I find, want to help you.

“It actually starts with knowing yourself before you know anything about the company. A lot of times, people say, ‘Oh, I’d love to work for Google,’ or, ‘I’d love to work for Apple.’ They never think about whether that would be a good thing for them or not,” he says.

Schifeling knew he would need an MBA to work at the tech companies he’d targeted after working as a kindergarten teacher. He chose the school that gave him the best financial aid deal—a full merit scholarship in his case.

Sam McIntire was working as a consultant at management consulting firm Bain & Company, but knew he really wanted to start a small business one day. He also loved working with smaller businesses to help them succeed. He took advantage of Bain’s “externship” program, which allows employees to go to work for another company for up to six months, where he worked for a startup, giving him hands-on experience executing the strategies he had developed at Bain. Gaining that experience gave him the skills he needed to launch his consulting firm, Elliott Maurice, which works with the smaller businesses he loves.