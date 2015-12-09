Spielberg’s “BFG” Looks A-OK

Beware: Flying Gurneys? Burgundy Flowers Glow? Bigamous Felines Growling? Anyone who didn’t grow up reading Roald Dahl’s classic, The BFG, might not know exactly what those letters stand for. Pretty soon, however, everyone will, as Steven Spielberg’s forthcoming adaptation looks poised to make big, friendly, gigantic piles of money next summer, on the strength of its just-released trailer.

“Never get out of bed,” our bespectacled young narrator urges in the middle of the trailer. “Never go to the window. Never look behind the curtain.” Of course, were she to stick to her own rules, she might never discover the truth about the Big Giant lurking near her home at night–that it is actually Friendly, and not a Big Child-Devouring Giant. (One of those BCDGs.) Not much of the giant is revealed, but just enough to give a sense of why little Sophie would dread him so much in the first place.

The film marks Spielberg’s first kid-skewing film since The Adventures of Tintin, and first live-action one since 1991’s Hook. Considering the critical beating he took for that saccharine hodgepodge of kiddie quirks, it’s safe to say that the great director likely approached this new endeavor with extra care. See for yourself when the film, which co-stars Bill Hader and Amy Schumer, arrives in theaters next July. But First Go to the comments below and let us know if you think the film looks like a Bad Floppy Gutterball or Beyond Friggin’ Great.