The Most Awkward Office Secret Santa Gifts

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

The office Secret Santa gift exchange: is there anything more awkward (aside from the annual company holiday party)? Probably not. We gathered some of New York’s finest comedians to show what happens when people do things like overspend, regift, or put way too much thought into a Secret Santa gift for their colleagues. Watch this, and good luck out there!

