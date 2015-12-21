More Customers, More Controversy: 2015 In Collaborative Consumption

The sharing economy continued to gain steam in 2015: More people hailed Uber cabs, rented Airbnb apartments, and parlayed micro-jobs on TaskRabbit. Cities tried to enable sharing companies as a way of expanding access to services . The categories of things we could share expanded, from solar panels to coffee cups . And the term “sharing economy” even entered the Oxford English Dictionary, showing it’s really a thing and not some passing fad.

At the same time, companies in the collaborative economy also faced something of a backlash. There were calls to separate out those businesses that genuinely shared ownership and governance from those that simply rent out other people’s stuff for a profit (like Uber). More seriously, people worried about an economy where we’re working “on demand” but don’t have any benefits or health insurance for when we’re not working. Potential solutions include “fractionalized benefits” (where Uber drivers get percentages of the perks enjoyed by full-time workers) and new employment categories like “dependent contractor.”

2016 looks set to repeat to the pattern of 2015. As sharing companies become systemically more important, they’re bound to face questions about their impact on the economy and society. And as the laws begin to catch up to the innovative new businesses, it remains to be seen whether the models can sustain themselves when they’re fully regulated.

