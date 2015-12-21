Forget Everything You Know About The Classroom: 2015 In Education

Education used to be straightforward. Students sat in rooms facing a board and tried to keep up with whatever the teacher was saying. These days, education is far more varied in its approach. We’re seeing flipped courses, where lecture time and homework elements are reversed. We’re seeing collaborative learning, where students learn as much from each other as from teachers. And, we’re seeing lots of distance learning, where students may never meet teachers at all.

The need to change education is particularly acute in the developing world , where there are millions of people to teach and not nearly enough trained teachers and traditional schools. There are lots of changes happening closer to home as well. People want to move away from time-based courses (credit hours) in favor of competency tests that allow industrious students to move ahead faster. They want to redesign classrooms so they’re more conducive to learning. And they want to change the way college is funded, so higher education is more equal-access and not so damned expensive.

A lot of things in education are up for grabs and subject to change–even what colleges offer the highest paying jobs.

