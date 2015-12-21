Cleaner, Greener, Safer–And More Exclusive: 2015 In Cities

Many cities became greener and cleaner in 2015, following an exciting long-term trend. Cities added new bike lanes, lovely cycling bridges and new green-spaces. They became more walkable and began to de-emphasize cars in favor of public transit. We saw more “tactical urbanism” –for instance, where parking spaces become temporary parks–and increased civic participation, from participatory budgeting to SeeClickFix .

The continued renaissance of the city has a dark side, though, and it was more in evidence. More popular than ever, the world’s greatest cities, from London to New York, are becoming heinously expensive for ordinary people. Inequality is on the increase. And, places like San Francisco are losing something of their melting-pot character. The great cities of the future, therefore, will be more than nice places; they’ll be inclusive. They’ll find new ways to create housing, as in this shared living space in London, and they’ll use up available space for the public good, not just the good of a few developers.

