The News Stories That Dominated Facebook In 2015

With the close of another year comes Facebook’s annual Year In Review , to remind us of what we were all reading, thinking, and ranting about on Facebook in 2015.

The most talked-about news globally and in the U.S. should come as little surprise: Most Facebook users would agree that these events dominated their news feeds. The U.S. presidential election leads both lists–a sign that the posse of Republican candidates, Hillary Clinton’s odds of taking home the title, and Donald Trump’s shocking comments concern people across the world.

The recent attacks in Paris, Nepal’s devastating earthquake, the Supreme Court’s ruling on marriage equality, and the horrific shooting in Charleston are just a few of the major news moments that found their way onto both top 10 lists.

Missing from the U.S. roundup were critical global events like the the Syrian refugee crisis, Charlie Hebdo attack, and the debt crisis in Greece.

Below are the top 10 lists in full:

Most talked-about topics globally:

U.S. Presidential Election November 13 Attacks in Paris Syrian Civil War & Refugee Crisis Nepal Earthquakes Greek Debt Crisis Marriage Equality Fight Against ISIS Charlie Hebdo Attack Baltimore Protests Charleston Shooting & Flag Debate

Most talked-about topics in the U.S.: