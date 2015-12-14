How To Make Your App Zoom To The Top Of The App Store

Tiggly , a company that makes tablet learning games for preschoolers, has what every publisher wants: an app near the top of the App Store charts. The app, called Sesame Street Alphabet Kitchen , is an early-literacy tool that lets kids build words with Cookie Monster in the form of—what else?—cookies. It’s the product of a strategic partnership with Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind the popular kids’ show. Within one week of launch in late November, Alphabet Kitchen was the No. 1 iPad app in both the Kids and Education categories, and ranked fourth overall in the iPad App Store.

“We were very excited about the ranking,” says Azadeh Jamalian, Tiggly’s cofounder and chief learning officer. And rightfully so. With more than 40,000 new apps released into the app store each month, landing one of those coveted top spots is no accident. For Tiggly, it was the result of a lot of hard work and strategizing.

Before releasing a new app into the world, smart publishers test the waters first with a soft launch to a small audience. “They see where the people are dropping off, not having fun, or don’t engage well in the first 30 minutes and leave the app, then they tweak it,” says Fabien-Pierre Nicolas, VP of marketing and communications at mobile app analytics company App Annie. This soft launch can last anywhere from one to six months. “You really want this early user experience to be the best user experience possible,” Nicolas says. “That takes time.”

Tiggly did a version of this with Alphabet Kitchen. The company has the benefit of owning other apps already in the App Store, which it can use for cross-promoting new products. “There’s a ‘more apps’ button to see other apps that are coming from Tiggly,” Jamalian says. “Before we launch an app, we come up with different icons for that app and see how popular each of those icons are, based on the number of clicks they get.”

According to App Annie, “just like a physical store’s sign or front window, your icon needs to explain your app’s core value and incentivize users to tap.” By looking at the app’s title and icon, users should be able to discern what they’ll get when they click.

For example, Tiggly knew it wanted Cookie Monster in the logo. The blue furry cookie fanatic is one of the show’s most popular muppets, and using his face was a quick and clear way to signal to parents that the app came with Sesame Street’s stamp of approval. “Today’s parents have grown up with Sesame Street characters themselves . . . which means parents want their kids to also play and learn with Sesame,” Jamalian says. They gave the character a chef’s hat to signal that kids would be baking with the character.

Apple has an editorial team dedicated specifically to vetting new apps. These gatekeepers have high standards—both Apple and Google have entire booklets full of requirements new apps should meet if they want to be approved, or more importantly, promoted as a “featured” app. Only a handful of apps are “featured” each week, but the payoff can be enormous.