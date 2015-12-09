advertisement
Here Are Some Surprising Benefits Of Gratitude At Work

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Fast Company senior editor Kate Davis and associate editor Rich Bellis sit down to talk about the surprising benefits of showing gratitude at work. A gratitude journal can help you set and meet goals, and graciousness and generosity may even make you appear more successful to your coworkers. Read more about how gratitude can improve your work life in Rich’s article here.

