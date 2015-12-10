Facebook Says Its New AI Research Computers Are Twice As Powerful As Anything Before

Facebook said today it has developed a new computing system aimed at artificial intelligence research that is twice as fast and twice as efficient as anything available before.

These days, machine learning and artificial intelligence are, hand in hand, becoming the lifeblood of broad new applications throughout the business and research communities. But even as that dynamic has been significantly driven by computers that are more powerful and more efficient, industry is reaching the limits of what those computers can do.

Increasingly, Facebook is developing elements of its business centered on artificial intelligence, and the social networking giant’s ability to build and train advanced AI models has been tied to the power of the hardware it uses.

Among its recent AI projects have been efforts to make Facebook easier to use for the blind, and to incorporate artificial intelligence into everyday users’ tasks.

Until now, the company has been relying on off-the-shelf computers, but as its AI and machine-learning needs have progressed, it has determined that it can no longer depend on others’ hardware. That’s why Facebook designed the “next-generation” computing hardware it has code-named “Big Sur.”

The new Open-Rack-compatible system, designed over 18 months in conjunction with partners like Quanta and processing manufacturers like Nvidia, features eight graphics processing units (GPUs) of up to 300 watts apiece. Facebook says that the new system is twice as fast as its previous hardware, giving it a 100% boost in the efficiency of neural networks training, and the ability to explore neural networks that are two times as large as before.

“Distributing training across eight GPUs,” Facebook AI Research (FAIR) engineering director Serkan Piantino wrote in a blog post, “allows us to scale the size and speed of our networks by another factor of two.”