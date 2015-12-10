New VC Firm May Be First To Focus Exclusively On VR And Augmented Reality

Virtual reality and augmented reality have finally arrived in consumer form, and together are predicted to be a $150 billion industry by 2020. So it’s no surprise that investors want a piece of the action.

Now, what might be the first venture capital firm devoted entirely to VR and AR has launched. Today, San Francisco-based Presence Capital pulled back the wraps on the first $10 million early-stage VR and AR fund.

It said its initial investments included video game maker Harmonix–of Rock Band fame–as well as cinematic VR content maker Baobab and Waygo, which developed technology to automatically translate Asian languages to English, and more.

The firm was started by Phil Chen, the founder of HTC’s Vive virtual reality project, as well as serial entrepreneurs and investors Amitt Mahajan and Paul Bragiel. Mahajan co-created the monster hit Zynga game FarmVille.

Asked why he wanted to start a VC firm around VR and AR, Chen told Fast Company that there were two main reasons. The first, he said, is that “we believe VR then AR to be the next personal computing platform. Having been at the forefront of the PC-to-mobile platform shift, we’re seeing similar signs of the platform/paradigm shift towards VR.”

Secondly, Chen said, VR and AR hardware is already “ahead of the software and content, but we also know for this ecosystem to really take off, [there] needs to be…robust software and content volume and variety.”

Other firms, of course, have invested in VR and AR projects. One, Rothenberg Ventures, has started an all-VR accelerator, known as River.