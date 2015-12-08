HTC’s Vive VR Headset To Launch In April

HTC announced today that it will release its Vive virtual reality headset next April, and that it plans on putting out a new developers kit at CES in January.

In a teaser tweet, HTC wrote, “We are thrilled to share some news with you!” It unveiled the dates in a blog post. Interest was apparently so high that the post crashed HTC’s website.

The Vive is just one of three high-end VR headsets that will be released in 2016. Samsung launched its lower-end, mobile Gear VR in November, while both Facebook-owned Oculus and Sony are planning on bringing out their devices sometime next year.

A lot of people have been eager for a Vive release date, with many claiming that HTC has been delaying the release for quite some time.

In its post today, the company wrote that, “In an effort to clear up speculation and misinformation surrounding the launch of HTC Vive this month we are excited to give the community an update on the status of HTC Vive. We remain committed to delivering the HTC Vive to a broader group of content creators and partners, and remain focused on delivering the very best experience possible for a consumer release.”

HTC also wrote, “We will be starting the new year by making an additional 7,000 units available to developers, followed by commercial availability in April 2016. We are incredibly excited about the future and look forward to sharing more information as we move forward towards launch.”

The Vive is powered by software from the game maker Valve. The device comes with handheld controllers and allows users to move around in a space about 15 feet by 15 feet in size. Sensors mounted on a wall capture the user’s movement and translate it into the virtual reality environment, making the experience one of the richest available today.