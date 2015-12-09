Chelsea Handler Does Racism, Silicon Valley, and More In New Netflix Docu-Series

Last year, when Chelsea Handler walked away from a multi-million dollar contract for her hit show Chelsea Lately on E!, whispers were in heavy rotation of her slipping into David Letterman’s spot on CBS or Jay Leno’s chair at NBC. But, as Handler has mentioned several times before , she’s just not “a network kind of girl.” What Handler says she was looking for was a project that was “smarter” than her. “I want to learn. I want to make my mother proud. I want to make my family proud,” she said at a recent event . “I want to take chances.”

And she found all of that with Netflix.

On January 23, Netflix will drop Handler’s four-part docu-series Chelsea Does where Handler investigates four topics–marriage, racism, Silicon Valley, and drugs–all through her no-filter brand of comedy.

Throughout her career, Handler has been refreshingly outspoken on a host of topics, including the ones she’s exploring in her docu-series. Because January 23 is painfully far away, here’s a brief round-up of Handler discussing marriage, racism, technology, and drugs in previous interviews.

“I’m not racist. I date a lot of black people, so that would be a difficult thing to explain to them.”

Handler kicked up dust storm on Twitter during the 2014 Oscars when she tweeted comments about 12 Years a Slave and actress Lupita Nyong’o in connection to her book Uganda Be Kidding Me. For someone like Handler who is wholly unconcerned with the P.C. police that has proven swift and unforgiving toward comedians in particular, Chelsea Does: Racism could be a revelatory experience for everyone involved–including Handler.

“I don’t really go on the Internet, to be honest with you, very often . . . I’m a Luddite–I just don’t even know. I have a problem even operating my remote control.”