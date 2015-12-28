These Are The Most Viral Animals Of 2015

With 2015 coming to an end, we are looking back at some of the most popular animals on the Internet this year. We saw rats steal food, eagles (and chimps) attack drones, and an inexplicable number of cats terrified by cucumbers. Here is a list of the animals that made headlines in 2015:
Pizza Rat
The most famous, most dedicated rat of 2015:
Eagle vs. Drone
Nature: 1. Technology: 0.
Chimp vs. Drone
Don’t mess with a camera-shy chimp.
Cecil the Lion
One of the most talked-about animals of the year, Cecil the African lion was killed by an American dentist in a game park in Zimbabwe, sparking in intense outrage across the globe.
“Friends Furever”
This Android ad has been shared more 6.4 million times.
Nola the White Rhino
Nola, a female northern white rhino at the San Diego Zoo, died this year. She was one of only four white rhinos left on the planet.
Vincent the Cat
Vincent became a bionic cat this year after he was given two prosthetic legs.
Motorcyclist Saves Kitten
A guardian angel dressed in leather and a helmet saved this little guy from a not-so-happy ending.
Cucumber vs. Cat
Cucumbers: the scariest cat toys of 2015.
Marnie The Dog
That tongue! That walk! Need I say more?