These Are The Most Viral Animals Of 2015

With 2015 coming to an end, we are looking back at some of the most popular animals on the Internet this year. We saw rats steal food, eagles (and chimps) attack drones, and an inexplicable number of cats terrified by cucumbers. Here is a list of the animals that made headlines in 2015:

The most famous, most dedicated rat of 2015:

Nature: 1. Technology: 0.

Don’t mess with a camera-shy chimp.

One of the most talked-about animals of the year, Cecil the African lion was killed by an American dentist in a game park in Zimbabwe, sparking in intense outrage across the globe.

This Android ad has been shared more 6.4 million times.

Nola, a female northern white rhino at the San Diego Zoo, died this year. She was one of only four white rhinos left on the planet.