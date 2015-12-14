Are Gen X Women Being Squeezed Out Of The Workplace?

Gen X women are the “forgotten middle child” in the workplace, sandwiched between the baby boomers and millennials. Each is twice as large as the gen X workforce, and often twice as vocal about their achievements.

According to data from the Development Dimensions International and The Conference Board’s Global Leadership Forecast, millennial women show a greater understanding of their future career path as leaders within their organization compared to gen X women. Millennial women leaders are also more likely than their gen X peers to indicate that they are advancing in their careers at an acceptable rate, according to the report.

“Gen X women are caught in a ‘no woman’s land’ in the workplace,” says Tacy M. Byham, PhD, CEO of Development Dimensions International, a global leadership consultancy.

It’s no surprise that gen X women feel squeezed between two generations. There were only 45 million gen-Xers born, compared to 78 million baby boomers and 77 million millennials, says Joanie B. Connell, PhD, president and founder of Flexible Work Solutions, a consulting firm that specializes in leadership assessment, development, and retention. In the first quarter of 2015, millennials became the largest generation in the workforce, according to Pew Research.

While most millennials entered the workforce during the startup revolution, a time when most corporations value innovation and entrepreneurship, gen-Xers entered the workforce in the midst of large corporate layoffs in the 1980s, or the dotcom bust in the mid-1990s. Gen-Xers “watched their parent’s loyalty and overtime rewarded by layoffs and downsizing–this may contribute to their cynicism,” says Connell.

Contributing to gen-Xers’ pessimism may be the feeling that they worked hard, did their time, and now they are “frustrated, as millennials are nipping at their heels and they have nowhere to go,” says Hannah Ubl, a generation expert at BridgeWorks, a generational consulting company. After all, it was gen X women who paved the way for work-life balance–maternity leave, nursing rooms at work, flexible hours, Ubl says–and it is often their strong commitment to family that prevents them from going after a promotion, because they feel they need to take care of their kids or their elderly parents first.