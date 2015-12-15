Behind This Strikingly Prescient “Homeland” Season With Producer Lesli Linka Glatter

Lesli Linka Glatter is just back from Berlin, where she spent eight months shooting season five of the Showtime series Homeland. Overseeing production as an executive producer, Linka Glatter has directed some of this season’s most intriguing episodes, including the premiere during which black ops CIA agent Peter Quinn schools a room full of CIA officials, calling out the U.S. on its lack of a strategy in dealing with ISIS.

Lesli Linka Glatter

“We got feedback pretty immediately about that particular speech because it summarized our lack of policy or policies in Syria in a way that crystallized it for people,” says Linka Glatter. “I remember the first time I read it and going, ‘Oh my goodness!’ Especially when I read that line where the secretary of state asks Quinn, ‘Is our strategy working?’ He says, ‘You tell me what our strategy is, and I’ll tell you if it’s working.’”

It’s a powerful scene, and it’s uncanny how the intersecting storylines relating to Syria, Russia, and Western Europe being the seat of terrorism have mirrored what is happening in the real world.

Linka Glatter is one of the most prolific directors working in television, with a resume that includes some of the most popular and groundbreaking series of the last two decades, including ER, The West Wing, and Mad Men. She spoke to Co.Create about putting together this season of Homeland, why she loves the gig even when she finds herself up at 3 a.m. trying to work out a scene, and what other show she’d love to work on again if only she had the time.

Prior to starting Homeland‘s fifth season, Linka Glatter and the show’s writers and producers, as well as cast members Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, met with CIA officials—experts in areas like cyberterrorism, narcoterrorism and ISIS—to get a sense of what was on their radar. “Actually, it’s been going on from the beginning of the show,” Linka Glatter says. “The show creator Alex Gansa, who is an amazing guy, asks all of these questions: What is your biggest nightmare? What keeps you up at night? From those discussions comes the context of the season.

“Obviously, no one is talking about confidential cases because that would be totally inappropriate,” Linka Glatter stresses. “I end up feeling like I have a bigger understanding of the world as a result of these meetings. We meet with people from the right and from the left. I think because we do that, we present a more realistic picture. No one’s wearing a white hat or a black hat. The world kind of exists in this shade of grey. It’s a world of ambiguity.”

After a fourth season that had CIA agent Carrie Mathison stationed in Islamabad in the wake of Brody’s death, leaving her daughter Frannie back in the U.S. in the care of her sister, the fifth season of the show began with Carrie out of the CIA and starting a new life in Berlin, where she is living with her German boyfriend Jonas and little Frannie and working as a security consultant for a wealthy German philanthropist before it all goes to hell after someone tries to kill her.