COP21, Global Warming, and How They’ll Affect Your Business

The COP21 climate talks are underway in Paris, and there are far more business representatives filling the seats than in previous years. As more people lend their ears to the plight of global warming, solutions involving carbon taxes, new technologies, and global efforts are being established. How will the results of this year’s climate talk affect giant businesses like GM? What about small businesses? On this episode of The 29th Floor, Fast Company’s Noah Robischon and Morgan Clendaniel discuss the ideas that are being thrown around, and what that means for you.